Man arrested for raping minor maid

SHEIKHUPURA: A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a minor maid at gunpoint here in the city, police said, after the young girl's father requested a first information report (FIR) be filed against the suspect.

Sheikhupura police said the girl's father told them he had his 11-year-old daughter get work at a house due to poverty. The FIR was registered on his complaint, they added. The father accused the owner of the house where the girl worked of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint. There was no information as to how long the minor had been employed.