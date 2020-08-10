”COVID-19, ill-conceived policies stop 200,000 workers to go abroad

ISLAMABAD: Coupled with COVID-19 pandemic, the ill-conceived government’s policies also stopped 0.2 million Pakistani workers to go abroad, Chairman Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoter Association (POEPA) Sarfaraz Zahoor Cheema said on Sunday.

He said that due to these policies, thousands of workers missed going to Qatar and feared that that if these policies continued, we can also be deprived of sending manpower to Japan, Europe, Gulf, Canada and other countries.

Presently overseas Pakistanis are sending around 20 to 22 billion dollar annually and if the government gives us the status of industry then we can double the remittance in one year.

In addition to this, the overseas employment promoters are contributing an important role in economic revival however he complained that the PTI government has helped almost all the sectors except the overseas promoter.

On Sunday, Sarfaraz Zahoor Cheema flanked by former chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal and central executive committee, said we have completed all the formalities and government in spite of indulging in blame game and creating hurdles, should help us in sending people abroad.

Overseas Pakistanis are worried about their jobs security due to COVID-19 however government is doing nothing to mitigate the problems of Pakistanis.

Cheema said that the overseas promoter has sent more than 10 million manpower abroad and especially, “we have sent 0.9 million people abroad in just two years and ironically, the government is taking credit for this.”

He said that this sector is collapsing as there is no work in the last six month and if the government supports us then we can enhance the foreign reserves by sending thousands of people abroad.

Cheema vowed that they want to do work with new determination after the COVID -19. “We have a plan to send manpower not only to those countries where they are already working but also the new places.”

Chairman also said that the government should also establish a desk in every mission in order to facilitate the workers.

He also requested the government especially the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari to declare oversea promoter an industry and also take into confidence in community welfare attaché posting in mission abroad.