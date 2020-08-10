Chunian villagers shave young man’s head, blacken face for meeting girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHUNIAN: Residents from the district's Chahar village shaved a young man's head allegedly for travelling to meet a girl, according to reports on Sunday.
They accused the young man of travelling to Chahar in order to meet a girl who resided in the village.
They said that was why the locals caught him, shaved his head, and blackened his face.
However, police refused to register a first information report (FIR) or book anyone, saying they would only take action if there was a complaint.