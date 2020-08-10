close
Mon Aug 10, 2020
MH
Mahboob Hussain
August 10, 2020

5000 plants planted in Pindigheb, says provincial minister

PINDIGHEB: Punjab 2020 Tree plantation campaign was inaugurated by Col (R) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Provincial Minister for Revenue Punjab by planting a sibling here today. About 5000 siblings were planted under the supervision of local Forest Department in a state owned piece of land. Employees of forest Department, TMA,PTI workers and members of Tiger force actively participated to make the campaign a success. Assistant commissioner Pindigheb,Mr Haider Abbas, also graced the occasion with his presence.

