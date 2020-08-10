Drug peddler held with 4kg heroin

LAHORE:KAHNA police arrested a drug peddler and seized 4kg heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Haider Ali.

Meanwhile, Kot Lakhpat investigation police arrested an alleged thief, Asif and a robber, Ejaz. Sundar investigation police arrested two alleged thieves, Adil and Waqas. Shadman and Sherakot police reunited a married girl, Pakeeza and an 8-year-old boy, Husnanin, who were suspected to have been kidnapped, with their families. The traffic wardens of Ichhra sector caught a bike rider and recovered a stolen bike from him. Harbanspura police arrested a maid, Farzana and her husband who had allegedly stolen cash and valuables worth Rs 9 million from the house of their employer, Asim Khan.

Over 283,000 people checked in 15 days: DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Ahmed Khan has directed the Dolphin Squad to ensure effective patrolling around the crime hotspots. He said that Dolphin and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to the all 519 calls received on helpline 15 during the last 15 days.

Dolphin Squad checked 281,000 motorbikes and 7,179 cars besides 283,249 people. As many as 197 motorbikes and 20 cars were impounded and 311 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad arrested 13 persons on charges of kite flying, 67 persons over wheelie and eight persons were rounded up on charges of firing into the air.

DIG visits LCCI: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan visited Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Sunday. He inspected the under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz at LCCI and directed the officials concerned to accelerate the pace of work. Addressing the chamber’s representatives, the DIG said Police Khidmat Markaz would provide 14 different facilities to the business community under one roof.

CCPO holds open court: CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed will hold an open court to listen to the public complaints at his office on Monday (today). Citizens can come to the open court and present their complaints regarding police.