Italy legend Pirlo replaces Sarri as Juve coach

MILAN: Former Italy and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo was appointed the Italian champions’ new coach, just hours after Maurizio Sarri’s sacking with the club promising a “new chapter in world football”.

Sarri, 61, leaves Juventus after just one season, a day after the Italian giants crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 to French club Lyon.

The 41-year-old Pirlo, with no previous top-level coaching experience, recently took over the Juventus U23 side and arrives on a two-year contract.

“The choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes,” Juventus said.

“Today, begins a new chapter of his career in the world of football: from Maestro to Mister.”

Sarri took over on a three-year contract last summer, after leading Chelsea to a Europa League triumph, but failed to deliver on the promised revolution in style on the pitch.

Pirlo’s swift appointment, a day after their Champions League exit, is again a bold choice for club president Andrea Agnelli.