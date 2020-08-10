Azhar, team management responsible for defeat: Shoaib Muhammad

KARACHI: Pakistan's former Test batsman Shoaib Muhammad said on Sunday that the presence of so many coaches in the dressing room, poor selection, and weak captaincy during the last session were the main reasons why Pakistan lost the first Test against England.

Talking to 'The News', the veteran of 45 Test matches said that it was surprising that Pakistan had taken five England wickets for 117, but failed to dismiss them.

Shoaib said the loss was the result of poor captaincy and the failure of team management to devise a winning strategy.

He said that the team management selected Shadab Khan as an all-rounder but he bowled only 11 overs in the entire Test, eight in the first innings and three in the second.

He said that there was need for a specialist batsman at number six and Fawad Alam was the ideal choice for that position. "He is an experienced batsman, having scored more than 10,000 runs in first class cricket. The requirements of Test cricket are totally different from T20 cricket. Shadab’s 45 runs at number six cannot justify exclusion of an specialist batsman. The presence of a specialist batsman instead of Shadab would have made a big difference," he added.

He pointed out that Fawad Alan also can bowl if an additional spinner is needed.

"There is Mushtaq Ahmed as the spin bowling coach, Misbah is there, Waqar is there. Who is responsible of this wrong decision," he said.

He further said that during the last session the field placing and use of bolwers by Azhar exposed his weaknesses as a captain.

The think tank in the dressing room failed to guide the captain, he added.

Shoaib was of the view that one head coach and one assistant were enough. "The presence of so many coaches may be confusing the players," he said.

He said that having a fielder at silly point brings batsmen under pressure. "The batsman can't see the wicket-keeper, the players in the slips. Silly point is the only position which builds pressure. But there was nobody in that position. One can imagine the captain’s ability and the team management’s skills," he said.

He said that it was surprising that Pakistan had a defensive field placement after getting five batsmen out. "They should have continued to attack. But there was no one in the team management to send a message to the captain," he said.

He said that Chris Woakes scored 60 runs on the offside because of the poor field placement.