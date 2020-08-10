Akram slams Azhar’s captaincy, Akhtar blames batsmen for defeat

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has criticised captain Azhar Ali over Pakistan’s defeat to England in the Manchester Test, while Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar blamed the batsmen.

Akram said that Pakistan team could not take advantage of a good opportunity to win the Test.

“Defeat is part of the game but our captain lost the opportunity to win,” he said.

The former fast bowler said that the Pakistani captain got many opportunities but he failed to take advantage of them.

Meanwhile, Akhtar came down hard on the Pakistan batsmen for not capitalising on the first-innings lead of 107 runs in the Manchester Test, which England won by three wickets.

The former cricketer was particularly critical of star batsman Babar Azam, for not taking responsibility to put up a big lead for Pakistan in the second innings.

Babar managed only five runs in the second innings, after playing an impressive 69-run knock in the first innings.

“If you are not able to capitalise on a 107-run lead, however big a batsman you may be, you are of no use. Babar Azam has to come out with something good, because you can’t make a name for yourself like this. You are a good player but you have to establish yourself as a match winner,” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

The 44-year-old added that all Pakistan needed were partnerships to ensure Pakistan stayed in the ascendency. “Pakistan got an opportunity to put a big score but the batting let us down. We needed partnerships, stroke-making only when you get loose balls. It was a great chance for Pakistan to put 350-400 runs on the board. But none of Pakistan’s star batsmen managed to score even 30runs,” he added.