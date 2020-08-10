Egypt highway uproots graves

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Egyptian mother-of-three Menna said she was caught off guard when a bulldozer clearing space for a controversial highway flattened much of a mausoleum that doubled as her home in a sprawling cemetery.
“The earth mover suddenly hit the wall and we found ourselves throwing our things in a panic” outside, she told AFP. “They kicked us out on the street,” she said, surrounded by rubble and dust in the Unesco-listed world heritage site.