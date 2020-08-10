Egypt highway uproots graves

CAIRO: Egyptian mother-of-three Menna said she was caught off guard when a bulldozer clearing space for a controversial highway flattened much of a mausoleum that doubled as her home in a sprawling cemetery.

“The earth mover suddenly hit the wall and we found ourselves throwing our things in a panic” outside, she told AFP. “They kicked us out on the street,” she said, surrounded by rubble and dust in the Unesco-listed world heritage site.