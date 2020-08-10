Greece floods

ATHENS: Five people including a baby died and two were missing as torrential rains and floods swept across the Greek island of Evia, damaging dozens of houses and blocking roads, officials said on Sunday. The eight-month-old baby was found dead in a house in the village of Politika on Sunday, a fire service spokesman said. The baby’s parents were unharmed. Hours earlier, a man and woman, both in their 80s, were found unconscious by firefighters in two separate houses in the same village, the spokesman said. They were confirmed as dead at the hospital.