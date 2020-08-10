Turkish navy

Brussels: Turkey´s resumed search for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean is "extremely worrying", the EU said Sunday after Greece and Egypt set up an exclusive economic zone in the region.

"Latest naval mobilisations in eastern Mediterranean... will lead to a greater antagonism and distrust," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, calling the development "extremely worrying". "Maritime boundaries must be defined through dialogue and negotiations, not through unilateral actions and mobilisation of naval forces," Borrell said in a statement. The discovery of vast gas reserves in the region in recent years has sparked a prospecting scramble by Greece, Turkey and Egypt as well as Cyprus and Israel.