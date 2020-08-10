Palace Pier firmly on course for Marois mission

LONDON: Deauville’s straight mile is expected to play to the strengths of Palace Pier when he bids to extend his unbeaten record in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

The John Gosden-trained Kingman colt will attempt to make it five wins from as many starts on his first outing against his elders in the Group One showpiece at the weekend.

Having made a winning return at Newcastle on his initial start over a mile, Palace Pier established himself as one of the best of his generation over the trip in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Gosden said: “Palace Pier worked well on Saturday and is looking at the Jacques le Marois, which I said he would go for right after he won the St James’s Palace Stakes.

“He is a young horse that is only three and he has only run four times in his life, so to that extent he is a progressive horse.

“Every time you go into these Group Ones it is hard and this time he is taking on older horses, not just three-year-olds.

“He ran great at Ascot and I just think the straight mile at Deauville will really suit him.”

Though happy to continue campaigning Palace Pier over a mile for the time being, the Newmarket handler is confident he will get further.

He added: “We are happy keeping him at a mile, but he will get a mile and a quarter in time.

“You could see that by the way he finished his race at Ascot.”Last year’s St Leger hero Logician remains on course to make his eagerly-awaited return to action next month, according to the champion trainer.

The unbeaten Frankel colt has been absent since claiming Classic glory at Doncaster, after being treated for the potentially life-threatening condition peritonitis over the winter.

Gosden said: “Logician breezed on Saturday as well and is coming along fine. We are looking to run him in September, all being well – that’s the plan.

“I know the races we want to look at, but we won’t name them until closer to the time as when you do you often don’t get there.”