Chelsea crash out as Robert inspires Bayern

MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski struck his 52nd and 53rd goals of a stunning season and laid on two more as Bayern Munich saw off Chelsea 4-1 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern flexed their muscles as one of the tournament favourites once again, securing a 7-1 aggregate victory over Chelsea in the last-16 tie.

Peerless Poland striker Lewandowski converted a penalty and thumped home a header, while also teeing up Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso as the Bavarians cruised past the Blues at the Allianz Arena.

Tammy Abraham tapped in his 18th goal of the season amid a promising showing from Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the teenage England winger laying on an assist and seeing a fine 20-yard strike ruled out for offside.

Lewandowski took his Champions League career goals tally to 66, leapfrogging Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema into fourth place in the competition’s all-time scoring charts.

Some 165 days since Bayern thumped Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on February 25, Hansi Flick’s men finally completed the job to reach the last eight.

Bayern have long since wrapped up the Bundesliga and German cup double and will be right in the running to complete a superb treble.

Frank Lampard’s first campaign at the Chelsea helm has finally come to an end, fizzling out in frustrating fashion in Germany.

The injury-hit Blues were missing seven frontline players through knocks and suspensions and could not bridge the clear gulf in class to the menacing Munich men.

Despite this hefty loss though, Lampard and Chelsea will still point towards a promising future.

Champions League qualification was secured by the Blues’ fourth-place Premier League finish, and Lampard is already midway through rebuilding the Stamford Bridge squad.