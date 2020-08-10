Sikh Federation criticises Lord Ranger’s Khalistan remarks

LONDON: Britain’s leading Sikh group Sikh Federation has taken great exception to Lord Raminder Ranger’s comment over Khalistan, stressing that self-determination is a basic human right enshrined in international law and Article 1 of UN Charter.

The Sikh Federation intervened after a row broke out on social media between Shadow International Development Secretary Preet Kaul Gill MP and Conservative Party’s Lord Raminder Ranger.

In a tweet, Lord Ranger claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support Khalistan. He wrote: “Today, I spoke with the British Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP who catagorically assured me that British Govt does not support Khalistan movement. Thank you PM.”

Responding to his claim, Ms Gill wrote in reference to the demand of Sikhs for a separate homeland of Khalistan that “the principle of self-determination is prominently embodied in Article I of the Charter of the United Nations”.

The Member of Parliament from Birmingham Edgbaston added: “It is positioned as the first right in the twin Human Rights Covenants (the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights [ICCPR] and [ICESCR].”

Ms Gill further clarified even if Boris Johnson made the claim, he was not above the law. She asked Lord Ranger if he had ever raised voice for the kidnapped Sikh activist Jagtar Singh Johal. Lord Ranger did not respond but Sikh activists joined the debate and called for the release of Jaggi from Indian prison.

The Scottish national Sikh blogger known to supporters as Jaggi, has now been held by Indian authorities for nearly 1000 days over alleged involvement in the killings of right-wing Hindu leaders and the funding of a now-proscribed group. The police arrested him while he was visiting India.