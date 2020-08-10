200,000 over-50s ‘dropped out of workforce’ since outbreak

LONDON: Nearly 200,000 people over the age of 50 have dropped out of the workforce and become economically inactive since the Covid-19 outbreak, a study suggests.

Inactivity levels have increased more in recent months among over-50s than any other age group, said jobs and community site Rest Less. Its analysis indicated there were 198,000 workers aged over 50 who had dropped out of the workforce entirely and become economically inactive since the pandemic began.

Stuart Lewis, founder of Rest Less, said many people over 50 now have to work until they are 66 before they can claim their state pension.

He said: “In addition to the rapid increase in the number of over 50s who are claiming Universal Credit (a 93% increase since the beginning of this year), these figures come as an alarming additional warning as to the true impact of the pandemic on older workers.

“In the wake of the toughest job market in decades, there has been a significant rise in the number of workers over 50 who have lost hope in finding a job and feel forced into an early retirement that many simply cannot afford.

“With the furlough scheme winding up and 2.5 million over-50s having been furloughed, we expect this to leave a permanent scar on this generation and their employment prospects.”

A separate report from the Centre for Ageing Better and the Learning and Work Institute said the number of older workers on unemployment-related benefits has nearly doubled as a result of the pandemic, increasing from 304,000 in March to 588,000 in June.

There was a risk of a second wave of job losses for older workers as the furlough scheme comes to an end in October, the groups warned.

One in four older workers have been furloughed, and hundreds of thousands may be unable to return to their previous jobs as some sectors struggle to recover from the crisis, said the report. Older workers who lose their jobs are more likely to slip into long-term worklessness, it was warned.

Anna Dixon, chief executive of the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “Older workers have been hit hard by the crisis, and it’s crucial that they are not forgotten in the recovery efforts.

“Without action, we could see many in their 50s and 60s falling out of the workforce years before their state pension age and struggling to get by until they are able to draw their pension.”