IAF personnel dies by suicide in held Jammu

ISLAMABAD: A personnel of the Indian Air Force died by suicide in the Udhampur area of occupied Jammu on Sunday.

The air force personnel, identified as LAC Shubham Singh Parmar, ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at the air force base in Udhampur, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Reports said he was on duty at when he killed himself. He was immediately shifted to Army Hospital, Udhampur, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

The incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 462 since January.