Toll mounts to 50 as countrywide rains continue

KARACHI/QUETTA/ISLAMABAD: The death toll from rain-related incidents in different parts of the country, mostly in Karachi and Balochistan, mounted to 50 on Sunday as the flood situation continued in Balochistan.



Heavy downpour played havoc in Balochistan as four people were washed away by flash floods. The flood also washed away pipelines of Sui Gas. Several cattle were washed away in flash floods in Mastung, Khuzdar, Harnai, Noshki, Loralai and Dhadhar and boundary walls of mud houses collapsed. Standing crops were also damaged and national highways were inundated due to which traffic movement was suspended.

Gas supply remained disconnected to Mastung, Kalat, Pishin and Ziarat and work on repair of the pipeline could not be initiated.

Emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals of Balochistan. At least 19 people have lost their lives over the past four days as torrential rains wreaked havoc in Karachi, rescue sources and authorities said on Sunday.

The deceased belonged to different areas of Karachi, rescue officials said, adding that girls aged six and 13 were also among them. Meanwhile, citizens’ power woes remained unresolved with K-Electric's power transmission system in disarray. The power supply was disrupted in different parts of the city and technical glitches that popped up in various localities were not fixed.

Sources at the K-Electric acknowledged cable faults could not be repaired at various places in the city and that there are also complaints of breakdowns in most parts of Karachi.

The Pakistan Army continued its relief and rescue operation in Sindh’s Dadu district after the recent rains breached the flood protection bund of the Nai Gaj Dam and marooned people of over 300 villages.

"Pakistan Army troops are busy in relief and rescue efforts in various areas of Dadu to help people affected by recent hill torrent and breach of Flood Protection Bund of Nai Gaj Dam," media reports quoted the ISPR statement as saying.

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistan Army’s boats are rescuing stranded people and transporting them to "safer places". It also said that a medical camp has been established to provide care to the affectees and hot meals were being given to the people.

The ISPR also said that Rangers and Army personnel had rescued hundreds of people from the Johi taluka of the district.

The relief and rescue operation of armed forces was also continuing in various areas Jhal Magsi, the ISPR said. Pakistan Army and Navy rescue teams including medical and engineering teamswere assisting civil administration to rescue stranded people to safer places.

It added that hot meals were served to 1,000 stranded people whereas Jhal Magsi-Gandawah main colonies were connected and Pasi bridge was opened for all kinds of traffic. In Jhal Magsi, all Hindu families struck in Wangu hills have been rescued to safer places after eight hours long rescue operation. The highway N-65 was blocked near Bibi Nani bridge and Pinjra Bridge due to high level of water. The main gas transmission line has also been damaged near Bibi Nani bridge, the ISPR said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Balochistan, coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur at a few places in Islamabad, Kashmir, Upper Punjab and Upper KP during the period. According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

||