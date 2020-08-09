Countrywide torrential rains disrupt life, 14 die

Ag Agencies

QUETTA/KARACHI: At least 14 people lost their lives as heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the country, particularly in Balochistan and Karachi, on Saturday.

At least six people have died in Balochistan after heavy rain wreaked havoc in the province, causing flash flooding in many districts. The Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said a flood-like situation was forming in the province, with dams overflowing due to persistent rain the province for the last two days. He said that at least 21 districts have been adversely affected by the downpour.

Six people, including two children, died in Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Khuzdar in rain-related incidents. The government of Balochistan has directed the concerned authorities to remain alert in view of the flood situation created by the rains.

The MET Office on Friday had issued a weather advisory for more rain in the province till Sunday (today) morning.

Liaquat Shahwani added that the chief minister was supervising the situation and that tents and other aid was being sent to affected areas. “We are working on opening Gwadar, Bolan and other roads,” he added. He advised people to avoid any unnecessary travel.

While Zhob saw the second consecutive day of rains, with the natural streams located on Koh-e-Suleman flooded, the Ziarat valley experienced rain for a third day on Saturday. Flash floods occurred in Mastung, Khuzdar, Harnai, Noshki, Loralai, Kohlu, Dhadar, and Dera Bugti, causing massive devastation in their wake.

Cattle were reported swept away by the water, crops severely damaged and walls of mud houses caved in. The Coastal Highway saw a disruption in movement of traffic, as a 30-foot wide crack appeared on the road.

The rains also cut off communication in many villages of the Bolan district’s Machh town and movement on the portion of the national highway close to the town was affected. According to sources within the Levies force, flash floods also occurred in Dhadhar town, with water as high as 4-5 feet. Vehicles bound for Quetta were stopped at Dhadhar, whereas vehicles coming from Quetta were stopped at Kolpur.

Meanwhile, in Bolan, due to the National Highway being closed off, the flow of traffic was severely impacted. Hundreds of cars stood stranded. Moreover, at the M-8 Gwadar-Ratodero Highway, land sliding caused another disruption in the flow of traffic. Severe flooding also occurred in Wadh and Mola tehsils of the Khuzdar district. The district administration ordered the evacuation of people housed in temporary shelters along the river banks.

In Chaman, strong, gusty winds continued to blow. The city’s power supply remains suspended for the last two days.

In Kohlu, the Sonari bridge was swept away by the heavy rainfall and the city lost all ground communication with Sibi and Quetta. Many of the suburbs stood inundated. The deputy commissioner instructed the administration to remain alert and ready to provide any form of assistance sought by residents.

At least eight more persons, including children, died in separate incidents of electrocution and drowning in different areas of Karachi as intermittent rain continued to lash various areas of the city on the third consecutive day on Saturday. It caused inundation of several roads and low-lying areas while vast city areas remained without electricity for several hours, authorities said.

With eight more deaths, 17 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents, including electrocution and drowning, police and rescue service officials said, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said up to 46 millimetres rain was received in some areas of the city, which added to miseries of people as sewage-mixed rainwater caused immense hardships for the motorists and pedestrians.

“Intermittent showers continued to lash various areas of the city on the third consecutive day under the influence of a monsoon system, which had weakened by the Saturday evening. Some city areas including Surjani received over 46mm of rain since Saturday morning while most of the city areas received between 11 to 36mm of rain on Saturday,” Director Met Karachi, Abdul Qayyum Bhutto, said while talking to The News on Saturday evening.

He maintained that during the last three days, Shahrah-e-Faisal received the highest rain where 171mm rain was recorded, followed by Surjani and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas which received around 150mm rain, while some city areas, including Jinnah Terminal, received only 55mm rain in the last three days. He added that the rain causing system was almost over and now only light rain was possible due to local developments as the system had moved away from Karachi.

An 18-year old boy, identified as Shahid Pervaiz, was electrocuted in Ittehad Town whose body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, while a 45-year old man, Anees Hussain died due to electrocution in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 16.

In another incident, a six-year-old boy was electrocuted at his residence in Madina Colony, North Karachi, identified as Abdur Rehman, while a 35-year-old man was electrocuted in Jodia Bazaar area, who could not be identified.

In the Liaquatabad area of the city, an eight-year-old child, who was identified as Jawad Farooq, was electrocuted.

On the other hand, body of seven-year-old boy, Shahzaib, who had drowned in a nullah during heavy rains Friday, was recovered, police said.

Two persons also died in the Jahanabad area of Lyari on Saturday when the roof of a dilapidated house caved in, killing both Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Raza on the spot, police said, adding that it was raining when the roof collapsed.

Heavy rains in different areas of the city caused inundation of several roads in the city and dozens of vehicles and motorbikes broke down in the middle of waist-deep water which had not been cleared from various areas till the filing of this report.

The Malir River overflowed due to heavy showers in its catchment areas, causing inundation of the Korangi Causeway and Korangi Crossing and the city administration had to deploy police to prevent motorists from using both the roads.

Several other roads including the University Road, MA Jinnah Road, Shahrah-e-Pakistan and several other streets and thoroughfares in the city turned into ponds while in the old city areas, personnel of Army’s Engineering Corps and Rangers were called in to drain water from the roads. At many places, efforts were underway to drain the water from roads and low lying areas.

Over 350 feeders of power utility K-Electric tripped during the rain and vast areas of the city remained without power for several hours on Saturday. K-Electric claimed that no electrocution-related deaths occurred due to its infrastructure.

"KE expresses its utmost concerns over the nine electrocution incidents reported between 7th and 8th August," it said, adding: "All these reported incidents occurred due to damaged non-KE wires, water motors and especially illegal use of kundas," it said.

The recent rains have also caused damage to the Nai Gaj Dam, resulting in the breach of the flood protection dyke of the dam, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

As a result, at least 12 villages of Dadu district have been badly affected, the ISPR said.

"Army troops, including army engineers, along with, motorboats and army medical teams have reached affected areas for rescue and relief efforts," it added.