Work on Wasa building starts

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) managing director has laid the foundation stone of a stateof- the-art iconic building of Wasa head office at Johar Town on Saturday. Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz while speaking on the occasion said that the new fourstorey building will be constructed on a four canal piece of land at an estimated cost of Rs 600 million. The building will also have parking space for around 200 vehicles, he said. Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz and other senior officials were also present.