Sun Aug 09, 2020
August 9, 2020

Martyrdom day of Maj Tufail Muhammad Shaheed observed

National

August 9, 2020

BUREWALA: Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, the second recipient of Nishan-e-Haidar, was remembered on his 62nd martyrdom day here on Saturday.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at his mausoleum in which Brigadier Athar Abbas, SP Investigation Matiullah Khan, DSP Shamsuddin Khan and others laid wreaths on his grave.

