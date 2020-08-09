Martyrdom day of Maj Tufail Muhammad Shaheed observed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, the second recipient of Nishan-e-Haidar, was remembered on his 62nd martyrdom day here on Saturday.
In this connection, a ceremony was held at his mausoleum in which Brigadier Athar Abbas, SP Investigation Matiullah Khan, DSP Shamsuddin Khan and others laid wreaths on his grave.