Sun Aug 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

Two ex-MNAs booked in murder, attempt to murder cases

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

BUREWALA: Gaggo Mandi police on Saturday booked two former MNAs in a murder and attempt to murder cases.

Reportedly, former MNA Nazir Ahmad Jutt, nephew of ex-MNA Asghar Ali Jutt, both residents of Chak 239/EB, had a land dispute with Shaukat Wahla and Afzaal Wahla.

On the day of the incident, Asghar Jutt and his 14 nominated and 18 unidentified accomplices allegedly opened fire on the car of their opponent Afzaal Wahla. As a result, he was killed on the spot. Later, Gaggo Mandi police registered two separate FIRs against both former MNAs.

