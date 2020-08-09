Property dealer tortured by MPA, his son over monetary issue

GUJRANWALA: A property dealer was allegedly tortured by a PML-N MPA and his son over a monetary issue at Ladhewala Warraich on Saturday.

Reportedly, Muhammad Talib in his application to the police alleged that PML-N MPA from PP-62 Haji Amanullah purchased a piece of land through him about one month ago.

He told when he demanded his commission the MPA asked him to meet him at his residence after Eidul Azha. He said when he went to the resident of the MPA, he allegedly tortured him. Later, Mohsin, son of accused MPA, along with his five accomplices also tortured him, he told. Ladhewala Warraich police have registered a case and started investigation.

PROTEST: Hundreds of citizens on Saturday staged a demonstration against deteriorated condition of Hafizabad Road. The protesters blocked traffic for two hours in protest.

They chanted slogans against the government for not taking notice of the issue.

The protesters said that the road was getting more and more dilapidated owing to negligence by the authorities concerned.

Later, AC Sadar Saria Haidar rushed to the spot and assured the protesters for early repair work of the road.