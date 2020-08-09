Police constable martyred during encounter

NANKANA SAHIB: A constable was martyred during a police encounter at Mandi Faizabad on Friday night.

Reportedly, AVLS Cantt division Lahore in-charge Inspector Mukhtar Ali along with other cops was checking vehicles by establishing a picket. In the meantime, the police signaled a suspicious vehicle to stop which was coming from Lahore but the driver sped up the vehicle and escaped towards Heeray Road.

To it, the police started chasing the car and stopped the vehicle near Thattha Nazrian. On seeing the police, the car riders opened fire at the police party.

As a result, Constable Muhammad Ashraf was seriously injured while the accused fled. The injured was shifted to a Lahore hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Mandi Faizabad police have registered a case.

GANG BUSTED: Police on Saturday arrested four members of a dacoit gang. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested Imtiaz alias Kala, Haidar, Tawakal and Shoaib. The police also recovered weapons from them.