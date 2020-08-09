Shibli lauds PM for raising Kashmir issue at world level

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said in your time, personal issues were nurtured by Modi instead of Kashmir issue.
He tweeted, “The Kashmir cause has been sacrificed for personal business interests over the past decade.
The effective and reasoned manner in which Prime Minister Imran Khan is advocating for Kashmiris around the world is unprecedented.