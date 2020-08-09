close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
August 9, 2020

Transgenders to have special seats in GCU

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has allocated special seats to transgenders for admissions to its undergraduate programmes to increase access of this underprivileged community to the higher education.

GCU Vice Chancellor Pro f Dr Asghar Zaidi said that universities were a catalyst for change and the GCU need to bring about a change in the society where transgenders were accepted.

