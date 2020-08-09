Transgenders to have special seats in GCU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has allocated special seats to transgenders for admissions to its undergraduate programmes to increase access of this underprivileged community to the higher education.
GCU Vice Chancellor Pro f Dr Asghar Zaidi said that universities were a catalyst for change and the GCU need to bring about a change in the society where transgenders were accepted.