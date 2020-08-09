Pakistan steadfast for inclusive Afghan settlement: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan after a conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Good to speak (with Mike Pompeo) and to reiterate Pakistan’s continued stand for regional peace and security. We remain steadfast in support of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He was referring to his Friday’s telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State wherein in they discussed bilateral and regional matters including the Kashmir dispute as well as the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi said Pakistan looked forward to strengthening bilateral relationship with the US and to continue as anchors of stability.

The foreign minister’s tweet came in response to an earlier tweet by Pompeo saying: “Productive call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi today about continued cooperation on Afghan peace and the importance of supporting regional stability. I look forward to advancing our shared goals and increasing partnership.”