Three dead in Balochistan as ‘flood-like’ situation looms

QUETTA: At least three people have been killed in Balochistan after torrential monsoon rains wrought havoc in the province leading to authorities warning of a “flood-like” situation developing, Geo News reported.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday said the flood-like situation was forming in the province as uncharacteristically persistent rain for the past two days had led to dams overflowing. Shahwani urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in the rain.

There were reports of cattle being swept away in flood waters, while walls of houses collapsed in Mastung. Many houses were reportedly flooded in district Bolan’s Machh village, with cattle also washed away. In Chaman, electricity supply was cut with many areas reporting no power for over two days.

Travel was suspended at various places along the National Highway, while a 30-foot crack developed on the Coastal Highway. Separately, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the National Highway in Bolan.Zhob saw rainfall for the second consecutive day, while Ziarat experienced rain for three straight days. Flash floods were also witnessed in the Sulaiman mountain ranges.

Shahwani said the Chief Minister was personally supervising the situation and that tents and other aid was being sent to affected areas. “We are working on opening Gwadar, Bolan and other roads,” he added.

The Met Office on Thursday had forecast heavy rainfall in Sindh, South Punjab and eastern parts of Balochistan over the weekend.