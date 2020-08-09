close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MA
Muhammad Anis
August 9, 2020

Major Tufail’s 62nd martyrdom anniversary observed

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 9, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The 62nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed Nishan-E-Haider was observed on Saturday.

In order to pay homage to supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, wreath laying ceremony was held at Shaheed’s native town Vehari, Punjab, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

A wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

Meanwhile, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday paid tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan - E - Haider).

The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson took to twitter for paying homage to the valiant martyr as:

“Despite being mortally wounded during combat,

he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination.

“The tweet was followed by hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes. However, the ISPR also released a video tribute to the Shaheed highlighting his unflinching resolve and sacrifice for the motherland.

Latest News

More From Top Story