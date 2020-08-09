Involved in fake degree scam: Axact’s TV channel levelling false allegations, says PBA

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) has filed a formal complaint with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) against M/s Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd, which owns and operates the TV channel BOL News, for using blackmailing tactics to extort business from advertising agencies, says a press release.

In its complaint, PBA has urged Pemra to take strong action against BOL News by passing prohibitory order and suspension and revocation of its licence, for violating various provisions of Pemra Ordinance, 2002, Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 and Pemra (Content Regulations, 2012, in light of the unethical media practices, baseless, disparaging and false allegations leveled against well reputed advertising agencies and highly respectable professionals.

The owners of BOL also own Axact, which was involved in the largest fake degree and blackmailing scandal that brought disrepute to Pakistan globally and have been indicted in international courts for running fake degrees businesses.