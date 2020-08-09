Opp APC likely to hit a snag

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday disclosed that the opposition members had voted for the so-called FATF bill against the advice of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who had asked them to take a unified stand on the government bills and avoid taking part in voting.

In an exclusive chat with The News/Jang Saturday evening, Fazl said the night before the sitting of Parliament he had constant contact with Nawaz Sharif in London who despite his frail health assured him that he would speak to the leaders concerned about the legislation.

Fazl said Nawaz Sharif called him up in the wee hours and told him that the opposition would not become vote, and in case the decision was altered, all the opposition leaders will sit across the table and take a unanimous decision after considering all the prose and cones.

Expressing surprise, Fazl said the PML-N and PPP opted for voting without having consultations.

“I don’t know if the decision was taken with the consent of Nawaz Sharif or it was a mutiny on the part of the leaders back in Pakistan,” he said to a question.

He said Nawaz Sharif also asked for a meeting of opposition leaders soon after Eid but the ambiance for such a meeting had been made uncomplimentary by the leaders here.

The JUI leader, who also heads the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), said despite non-understandable conduct of the opposition, it has the privilege to act as opposition, but it has established that it lacks the capacity of playing a befitting roll.

He made it clear that the opposition that could not withstand the pressure of the occasions failed in delivering to the masses.

He said people across the country had been crushed by the government through its unwise, stupid acts and policies.

“People are waiting for the opposition to come out to rescue them and rid the filthily corrupt rulers. Unfortunately, the opposition does not show reluctance to become sustenance for the government whenever it needs. The opposition leaders are not living up to their expectations and disappointing them one occasion after another but the JUI and its likeminded parties would not let the people down and continue to stand in the arena for them.”

Fazl, who chaired the meeting of JUI and likeminded leaders in Dera before the chat, said the JUI-F had not slowed down its campaign to drive out the imposed rulers and if other parties were interested to join it, they would be welcomed.

“We are in constant struggle against the government.”

The JUI-F chief recalled that he visited Karachi where he had a good meeting with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and later came to Lahore to meet Shahbaz Sharif. They also met with each other and announced to take on the government but the same week they opted to vote for the government legislation.

He said the government was enjoying the situation like anything since the government humiliates the opposition at its choice and whenever it needs, the opposition votes according to the will of the government.

Fazl said he would not leave people at the mercy of the callous rulers, who had no worry for the people, but they were working for their foreign-sponsored nefarious and evil designs.

Fazl announced that he would keep fighting for the helpless people and take the cruel rulers on from the front.

To a query, he said no meeting of the guiding (Rahbar) committee had been scheduled, as there was no use of such meetings when leaders don’t stand by what they commit.

He declined to talk about the APC. The JUI-F chief maintained that he had no plan to meet with Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, but if anyone was interested in meeting with him, he wouldn’t hesitate.

“They will have to explain the purpose of such a meeting in advance,” he added.