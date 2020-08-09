DRAP seeks explanation from UHS VC

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has sought explanation from the University of Health Sciences (UHS) vice chancellor for initiating clinical trials of vaccines without prior approval from Division of Pharmacy Services, DRAP.

In a note to UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, DRAP said University of Health Sciences neither applied to Director Division of Pharmacy Services/Chairman Clinical Committee to conduct clinical trials of vaccines nor any clinical trials has been approved by the committee.

DRAP directed the UHS VC to stop clinical study on vaccines immediately and explain his position within three days for starting clinical trials without approval from the Clinical Study Committee, Division of Pharmacy Services, DRAP.