NAB has lost its credibility: Chandio

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Secretary Information Senator Maula Bux Chandio Saturday said the PPP supported the FATF bill in the national interest but the prime minister is calling it NRO.

“The PTI government is victimising opposition in the name of accountability,” he said while addressing a press conference along with the PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

Maula Bux Chandio said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has completely lost its credibility and an institution with no credibility should be folded. “Everyday passing is increasing the miseries of the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The PPP leader said the PTI government had come to power on lies which are still continued by this government. He said the PTI government did nothing for the Kashmir cause and no country in the world is siding with us on the issue.

Chandio said Imran Khan has retracted from every promise he made to the people, from changing PM House to university and committing suicide if he has to get loans from any country. He said that Imran Khan is relying on unelected people. “This government is losing the trust of every country one by one,” he said.

Senator Chandio said that the behaviour this government has shown to former president Asif Ali Zardari is shameful and clear victimisation. “The report of Human Rights Watch is there for everyone to see,” he said.

He said the NAB has become an institution for victimisation run by unprofessional people.

He said Imran Khan will lose the crutches he is standing on. “What kind of attitude this government has with political opponents like Sharif family,” he asked.

Meanwhile, the PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah demanded for making public the record of the qualification, degrees and procedure of appointments of officials of the NAB.

She said the remarks of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regard the capabilities sand qualification of NAB officials could not be ignored as the opposition has also same stance on the credibility of the NAB.

Dr Nafisa Shah the investigation officials of the NAB neither have the capabilities nor required qualifications or experience in investigations so it was important that the details of degrees, required qualification and capabilities of investigations of the officials of the NAB are made public.