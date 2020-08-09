Punjab govt issues SOPs for restaurants fast food outlets

LAHORE: The Punjab government has devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for opening of fast food restaurants.

According to the SOPs issued by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department secretary Captain (retired) M Usman on Saturday, social parties will not be allowed in the fast food and restaurants dinning halls.

Only 50 per cent of the sitting capacity will be allowed to dine in the restaurants.

The citizens of 60 years or over will not be permitted to enter in the restaurants.

Distance of six feet between every table should be maintained and play areas should remain closed.

Social distancing should be ensured in the restaurants according to the SOPs.

Wearing of masks and gloves for restaurant workers and administration will be mandatory and citizens will also follow the same SOPs in the restaurants.

The administration of restaurants will ensure sanitizers at every table.

Customers will not be allowed to enter in the buffet area and waiters could supply food from buffet area to the customers.

The restaurant administration will ensure temperature scanning of each citizen on entering the restaurant.