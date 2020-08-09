FDA DG inspects cleanliness arrangements

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja Khawaja Saturday visited various sites and checked performance of the staff.

Under Monsoon Emergency Plan, the desilting of 1,957 kilometers sewerage lines and rain drains is being carried out by Wasa Faisalabad during a gigantic campaign. In this regard 105 mechanical vehicles and different kinds of other machines and manpower are being utilised during this drive for quick disposal of rainwater. The DG and Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar inspected various sites including Warispura and adjoining areas to check the quality of cleanliness and performance of staff.

On the occasion the DG urged the Wasa officers to ensure quality desilting of sewer lines and drains and said the benefits of desilting campaign should be achieved for prompt disposal of rainwater and for maintaining sewage systems functional on permanent basis as well to avoid any complaint of over flow of manholes. He appreciated the courage and performance of sewer staff busy in desilting of deep manholes be wearing gas masks. He said the desilting campaign was very important and significant for better service delivery and the quality cleanliness of sewer lines and drains was the source of goodwill and outstanding performance of Wasa. He directed the special attention be put on low lying areas and all out arrangements should be put on high alert to drain out rainwater without any delay. He stressed upon keeping active of Wasa Monsoon Emergency Camps in the city and said that complaints of the citizens received in control room should be redressed immediately.