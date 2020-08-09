Facebook founder’s net worth surpasses $100b after release of TikTok competitor

NEW YORK: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surpassed $100 billion for the first time on Thursday after the company released its TikTok competitor, Reels, foreihn media reported.

Optimism in Facebook Inc. hit record levels following the release of the new Instagram feature which comes as TikTok faces a possible ban in the US as the Trump administration cracks down on China.

Zuckerberg, 36, joins fellow tech colossi Jeff Besoz, founder and CEO of Amazon, and Bill Gates of Microsoft, as the only people in the world who currently have centibillionaire status (worth over $100bn), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.