Protest against loadshedding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Villagers on Saturday staged a demonstration against suspension of electricity in six villages of the Gepco rural sub0-division for more than six hours without any prior notice. The residents of the villages, including Chata, Shah Sir Mast, Jatria Kalan and Jatria Khurd, protested against the suspension of the power supply. They demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.