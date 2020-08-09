close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

Protest against loadshedding

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

LALAMUSA: Villagers on Saturday staged a demonstration against suspension of electricity in six villages of the Gepco rural sub0-division for more than six hours without any prior notice. The residents of the villages, including Chata, Shah Sir Mast, Jatria Kalan and Jatria Khurd, protested against the suspension of the power supply. They demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.

