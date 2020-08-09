Seven arrested for torturing 2 alleged robbers

MANSEHRA: Taking notice of the torture of two alleged robbers by people, the police swung into action and arrested seven accused on Saturday.

District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch had taken the notice of a video in which people stripped two alleged robbers and tortured them publicly on Sunday. “I have taken notice of the video and seven members of a mob, who stripped two robbers and tortured them in public, were arrested,” the DPO said in a statement.

He said that a special team led by DSP Shinkiari Tahir Khan along with SHO Battal raided the houses of the accused and arrested them. According to eyewitnesses, the two youngsters who could be seen in the video, which had gone viral on social media, were captured by a group of the people after they stole the tyres from a shop in Battal area. They mob, according to locals, first stripped both of them and severely beat them.

They said that the mob also took the victims to the police station and lodged a first information report against them.

The police officials in Battal told reporters that seven people who could be seen in the video were arrested and raids were still underway for the arrest of others.