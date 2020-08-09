close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
Sabz Ali Tareen
August 9, 2020

Asfandyar urges govt to facilitate Afghan peace process

National

Sabz Ali Tareen
August 9, 2020

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan should facilitate the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.

He made these remarks during his meeting with the outgoing Afghan Ambassador Shukrullah Atif Mashal at Wali Bagh in Charsadda. ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, party’s provincial head Aimal Wali Khan and others were also present. Asfandyar Wali said that all the stakeholders must play their role in bringing peace to Afghanistan that has seen bloodshed in the last four decades. The ANP leader said that the success of the peace talks was linked to the Loya Jirga being held to build consensus. He added that peace was a prerequisite for development. Asfandyar Wali said that good relations between Islamabad and Kabul would help bring stability to the entire region. He added that the Afghans should be allowed to decide their fate.

