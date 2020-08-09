Govt has failed to deliver, says JI chief

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday said that the government had failed to deliver during the two years of its rule and the rulers had pushed the country towards the quagmire of problems instead of putting it on the path to development.

Addressing a representative delegation of the lawyer community here, the JI chief said that the rulers had created such huge problems for themselves that they were now more concerned about saving their own skin instead of serving the masses. He said that the development of the country and well-being of the masses were not part of the agenda of the government. The prime minister and his team were neither interested nor they have the capability to solve the problems of the masses, he said, adding, the people wanted supremacy of law in the country but they do not get justice at judicial institutions. “The doors of the courts in the country could be opened through keys of gold,” he remarked.

The failed policies of the government have made the life of the people miserable. The prices of flour, sugar, petrol and other items of daily use have gone out of the buying capacity of the people. “The tsunami of price-hike in the country has affected the common man,” he added. He said that when all other institutions have opened after the Covid-19 pandemic, the government should also announce reopening of educational institutions and lift ban on the holding Friday night congregation of the Tableeghi Jamaat.