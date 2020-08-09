Shehzad Roy, Wasu meet Balochistan chief minister

ISLAMABAD: Celebrated vocalist and philanthropist Shehzad Roy on Saturday said he and Wasu met Balochistan's Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Taking to Twitter, the famed singer shared a picture with Wasu and the chief minister and wrote, "Wasu and I met the CM today and Wasu informed him that he has sold the land, I had bought for him & requested CM to give him a house." Shehzad said the chief minister assured that he will do his best to help Wasu.

In another tweet, the singer shared Wasu's video in which the artist from Balochistan shared his story.

"Last ten years I was constantly in touch with Wasu til my whole family got Corona. He did not cal me, he said he didnt want to trouble me more & wanted help from the govt. So I have come to Quetta to meet him, he asked me to take him to the CM, who v met [sic]" the singer captioned the video.

Later, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal tweeted that “it was nice to meet Shehzad and Wasu in Quetta. Promoting Balochistan talent and his (Roy’s) efforts in Education sector are commendable.” He also encouraged the philanthropist to keep on doing good work.