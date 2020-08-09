10 killed in Czech fire

PRAGUE: Ten people were killed when a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon in an apartment block in the eastern Czech Republic near the Polish border, police said.

"The blaze began on the 11th floor of a concrete block of flats in the city of Bohumin. Ten people have died," the police said in a tweet.

Local media said people jumped out of windows of the 13-storey building in the city, some 300-km east of the capital Prague.

"An intensive investigation into the circumstances and causes of this tragic event is under way," police said.