Bulgaria protesters restore Sofia blockades

SOFIA: Anti-government protesters in Bulgaria restored their week-long blockades in central Sofia on Saturday, less than a day after they were removed by police.
More than 5,000 demonstrators had gathered in Sofia in pouring rain to shout "Mafia!" and "Resignation!" for a 30th consecutive evening on Friday in the biggest protest wave in the poorest EU country since 2013-14. Rallies were also held in at least five other cities.