Past rulers used funds of S Punjab in their areas: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM’s office here on Saturday.

Matters regarding mutual interest, political situation and southern Punjab Secretariat’s affairs came under discussion during the meeting. Minister Dr Muhammad Akhtar, Chief Whip National Assembly MNA Aamir Dogar, MNA Zain Qureshi, Principal Secretary to the CM and officers concerned were present on this occasion. The meeting decided to take prompt administrative steps to make southern Punjab Secretariat fully functional.

Usman Buzdar said that secretaries of different departments will soon be posted in southern Punjab Secretariat and these secretaries will be fully empowered. The southern Punjab Secretariat will be given administrative and financial autonomy so that affairs related to Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions can be dealt with locally, the CM stated.

Usman Buzdar, while giving principle approval of setting up of 100-bed Mother & Child Hospital in Multan, said that this hospital will be established on the old building of Ghalla Mandi. He directed for resolving issues related to Wasa and sewerage immediately. He said that setting up of southern Punjab Secretariat is a major step of PTI government. He said that the people of southern Punjab will not have to come to provincial metropolis for the solution of their problems. He said that former rulers used the funds of southern Punjab in their own constituencies and people were entertained with hollow slogans, therefore people of southern Punjab rejected such elements who hoodwinked them in the name of development in the general elections.

He said PTI got an outstanding and splendid mandate in southern Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the PTI government is fulfilling all its promises made to the people of south Punjab. He said that establishment of southern Punjab Secretariat will bring relief to the localities. The problems of the people will be solved at the grassroots level besides improving the governance. Usman Buzdar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other members of the assembly strongly condemned the worst lockdown and oppression of Modi government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

tribute:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to Shaheed Constable Ashraf who was shot dead by dacoits in Mandi Faizabad.

Usman Buzdar expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family of Shaheed Constable Ashraf. He assured that family of Shaheed Ashraf will not be left alone and they will be taken care of in every way.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a 4-year-old boy in Shafiqabad by a kite string and a sought a report from CCPO Lahore.