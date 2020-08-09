10 killed in Czech fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PRAGUE: Ten people were killed when a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon in an apartment block in the eastern Czech Republic near the Polish border, police said.
"The blaze began on the 11th floor of a concrete block of flats in the city of Bohumin. Ten people have died," the police said in a tweet.
Local media said people jumped out of windows of the 13-storey building in the city, some 300-km east of the capital Prague.
"An intensive investigation into the circumstances and causes of this tragic event is under way," police said.