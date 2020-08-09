Lebanese man, daughter shot dead in Iran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: A Lebanese man and his daughter were shot and killed in northern Tehran by an unknown assailant on Friday night, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.
The two were "Habib Dawoud, 58 years old and his daughter Maryam, 27, who were murdered around 9:00 pm (1630 GMT) by an unidentified motorcyclist," the agency said on Saturday.