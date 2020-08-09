close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
AFP
August 9, 2020

Lebanese man, daughter shot dead in Iran

World

TEHRAN: A Lebanese man and his daughter were shot and killed in northern Tehran by an unknown assailant on Friday night, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.

The two were "Habib Dawoud, 58 years old and his daughter Maryam, 27, who were murdered around 9:00 pm (1630 GMT) by an unidentified motorcyclist," the agency said on Saturday.

