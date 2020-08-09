close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

Akram rings Old Trafford bell

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram’s longstanding wish has been fulfilled during the opening match of the Test series between Pakistan and England in Manchester.

The former captain desired to ring the bell at Old Trafford. On the third day of the Test he expressed his happiness at having done that and also shared a picture on social media.

Akram is with the national cricket team these days. Before the start of the third day’s play, the former captain rang the bell. He said on Twitter that he always wanted to do that.

On the other hand, sharing the video and photo of Akram on its Twitter account, Lancashire Cricket Club wrote that it was a great pleasure that Akram started the game by ringing the bell for 5 minutes in the traditional way.

Latest News

More From Sports