Cricket season starts with SOPs next month

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to reduce the domestic cricket season tournaments and the number of matches due to COVID-19.

Pakistan’s domestic cricket season is going to start with the T20 Cup next month. The first class season will begin from the third week of October.

Director High Performance Nadeem Khan informed journalists on Saturday that with precautionary measures they will try to complete the entire domestic cricket season. “As compared to other countries, the remuneration of cricket players in our country is very low, so we have to take care of them.

“If there are fewer matches, their income will be less than usual, which is not appropriate in the current situation. We understand the situation so the matches will not be reduced so that their income is not affected,” he said.

“We do not want the officials and others to suffer financial problems in any way,” he said.

Nadeem said that a bio-secure environment is required to start sports activities and homework has been completed in this regard. While it is a priority to have a full season, it is also a priority not to compromise on health, he added.

“Implementation of SOPs in any field has not been easy, so there will be issues,” he said.

The Director High Performance Centre said that sessions on COVID-19 SOPs and “bio-secure environment for players, coaches, match referees, umpires, scorers and ground staff will be held soon as it is our responsibility that we take care of our own and others health.”

“We will make foolproof arrangements and we will try to ensure that all arrangements are made and protocols are followed,” he said.

Nadeem said that club cricket is amateur cricket. “It is our responsibility as the governing body to monitor club cricket, so the protocols will be taken care of. It is a very difficult task,” he said.

He said that it was commendable that the government was allowing sports activities.

Nadeem further said that all the homework regarding domestic cricket has been completed and now it is time to implement it. He said that announcements regarding domestic cricket would be made soon.