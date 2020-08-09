Raja believes Abbas must be up there among the best

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas must be “up there among the best in percentage terms in making the batsman play.

Ramiz’s praise for Abbas came after the 30-year-old took two wickets in England’s first innings in the first Test in Manchester.

Abbas trapped Dom Sibley lbw for eight runs before bowling an absolute peach of a delivery to clean bowl Ben Stokes for a duck.

England lost three early wickets against the new ball.

“I don’t have the numbers for Abbas as such stats are probably handled by Hawk Eye technology, but surely he would be up there among the best in percentage terms in making the batsman play. Outstanding attribute!” the former captain said on Twitter.