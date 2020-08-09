‘Colours of Pakistan’ kicks off at PUCAR

Rawalpindi : In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, Sheikh Rashid Shafique inaugurated an exhibition of digital art works in at the Art Gallery of Punjab Council of Arts Rawalpindi (PUCAR) here on Saturday.

The exhibition, titled ‘Colours of Pakistan’, features more than 40 works by young artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that the nation was celebrating Independence Day by expressing solidarity with its oppressed Kashmiri people, adding that by issuing a new political map of Pakistan, the government has equally expressed the sentiments of Pakistani and Kashmiri people and assured the world that Kashmir is a part of Pakistan. He said that the sacrifices of our forefathers for the achievement of this homeland demanding that we should work for the development of this country with dedication and honesty.