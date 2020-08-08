close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

PML-N demands Punjab CM’s resignation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar until the inquiry in liquor licence case is finalised.

In her statement issued here Friday, she feared use of political influence in the process of inquiry. She asked Buzdar to get himself cleared from NAB and then prove his eligibility for chief executive of the province. Bukhari alleged that Usman Buzdar was prime accused in sugar and wheat scandals and he should be summoned by NAB without any discrimination. She claimed that some of the ministers in Punjab and Centre were hatching conspiracy against Buzdar. She claimed that Punjab had become number one in corruption in Pakistan which had also been exposed in the report of transparency international. Ministers and advisers are giving billions contracts to their favourites, she alleged.

